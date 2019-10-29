TUPELO, MS -- Harry Lewis Grayson, Jr., 68, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Diversicare of Tupelo in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Noon at Spring Hill M.B. Church. Visitation will be on 5:00 until 7:00 at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter's . Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park .

