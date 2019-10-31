Retired Captain of the Tupelo Fire Department, Harry L. Grayson, Jr., passed away at the Diversicare of Tupelo surrounded by the love of family on October 25, 2019. He was a life-long member of Springhill M.B. Church where he serviced as Trustee. He was a 1969 graduate from George Washington Carver High School where he was in the band, on the football and baseball team a member of the Hi-Y Club and the Spanish Club. He attend Jackson State University later graduating from Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. He was elected to the Board of the Lee County Election Commissioner District Four from 2002 until 2014. His worked affiliations before retiring was with the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary and the City of Tupelo. Some of Harry's other affiliations were, NAACP, Henry Hamilton Elks Lodge #782 and a 32 degree Mason with Master Mason of the St. James Masonic Lodge. Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Springhill M.B. Church at Noon with the Pastor Rickey Bogan, Officiating and Rev. Gary Long , Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the Porter's Memorial Park with the staff of Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in charge of the arrangement. Viewing will be held at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter's Chapel, 5:00 until 7:00 on Friday , November 1, 2019 and at the church one hour prior to service. Online Condolence can be made to the Grayson Family at www.grayson-porters.com He is survived by his three son's Larry Waites (Linda), of Osyka, MS., Harry L. Grayson III (Heather) and Adrian Grayson of Tupelo, MS; two grandchildren, Me'leka Grayson Westmoreland, Harry L. Grayson IV; two brothers, Roy Grayson (Katherine) of Palmdale, CA., Charles O. Grayson (Maribel) of Columbus, OH; three sisters, Mattie Dyer (Milton) of Detroit, MI, Sarita Witherspoon and Jacque Grayson of Tupelo, MS., one uncle, Robert Grayson of Hawthorne, CA.; one aunt Darletha Grayson and Deloris LaGrone of Tupelo, MS;other relatives. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry L. Grayson, Sr. and Valeria Porter Grayson, his wife, Dorothy Houston Grayson, one grandchild, Caryanna, one brother, Frederick Porter Grayson and one sister, Althea Grayson Banks.
