Sammy Lee "Log" Grayson, 62, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at his home in Peoria Private Graveside. Services will be on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at Baptist Hill Church Cemetery 4892 Bethlehem Rd Potts Camp, MS . Visitation will be on Monday March 1, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Baptist Hill Cemetery.

