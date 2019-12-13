CALHOUN CITY -- Betty Green Anthony, 88, passed away Sunday, December 08, 2019, at her home in Naples, FL. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2pm at Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 1pm until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.