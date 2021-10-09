Arnez Joseph Green was born January 10, 1954 in Danville, Virginia. He was the youngest of two children. Arnez attended city schools there, and later graduated from George Washington High School. After graduation, Arnez worked at the Dan River Mill. He later traveled to Washington, DC, and worked in the State Capitol as a cook. Arnez loved to talk on the phone, play dominos, cook, and travel. He never met a stranger. He would help anyone, anywhere, encouraging people that they could change their lives, no matter their situation. He later settled down in Pontotoc, MS with his family. He joined East Baptist Church, where he was a member of the choir, the male chorus, and the kitchen committee until his health started to decline. Arnez took his last breath and entered eternal rest on October 6, 2021 at his home. Arnez was preceded in death by his parents, Elder Joe Green, Jr. and Mother Vella M. Green, his brother, Marvin L. Green, his grandparents, and a host of aunts and uncles. Arnez leaves to cherish his memories, one nephew, Torey Green; one niece, Tonya (Stacy) Green-Farr; two aunts, Vera N. Young and Kazue Logan of Lansing, KS; two bonus spiritual sisters, Elder Linda Pinson and Missionary Norma Wilson of Wetumpka, AL; four best friends, Danny Gill of Tupelo, MS, and Chris Barley, Jackie Lanier, and Warren Madison, all of Danville, VA; and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation walk through will be Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. A special hour for remarks and songs will be from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Face masks required. Graveside service will be Monday, October 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment will follow. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
