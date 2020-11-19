On November 13, 2020, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab, Willie Mae took her flight and went home. She began her flight of paradise with her Heavenly Father. Willie Mae started her Christian journey at Piney Grove MB Church in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Later, Willie Mae married Marvin Barr and joined Usher Valley MB Church, where she worshipped until her health declined. Willie Mae loved her family and friends. She loved all children and found great enjoyment in reading the newspaper. She fellowshipped with each and everyone; she never met a stranger! Preceding her in death are her parents, Isaiah and Christine Green; her husband, Marvin Barr; four sisters, Bobbie Neal, Annie Ruth, Ethel Lee, and Lella B.; and four brothers, John, Ralph, Frank, and Sammy. Willie Mae leaves to cherish her memories: brother, Namon Green of Pontotoc, Mississippi; sister, Magdalene Roberson of Pontotoc, Mississippi; and a host of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Face coverings are required. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
