Daniel Blake Green, age 31, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his residence in Tupelo. He was born June 23, 1989, the son of Lindy Pettigrew Green and Danny Wayne Green. Blake was a graduate of Nettleton High School and the Police Academy in Moorhead. He worked at Cooper Tire. His greatest joy was spending time with his kids. Blake leaves behind two children, Jaxston and Lyla Green; his parents, Danny Wayne and Lindy Green of Nettleton; his brother, Jacob Green; his grandfather, Leon Pettigrew and his wife, Diane; aunts and uncles, Lynn and Gerald Harmon, Tony and Teresa Green, and Teresa Chaney; and several cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Linda Owen, Shirley Green, and Dan Green. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Blake's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Wes Stephens officiating. Burial will be in New Chapel Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
