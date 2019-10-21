Bonnie Louise Duncan Green, 84, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born in Smithville March 9, 1935 to Albert and Avis Land Duncan and was a graduate of Smithville High School. She graduated from Cosmetology School and worked for several years at the Powder Puff. In 2005, she retired as a manager from the Bookstore at Itawamba Community College. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church for over 20 years where she served as an activity member and member of the Harrison Memorial/Sunshine Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, JOY and the Senior Luncheon. Survivors include two daughters, Kristi McEwen (Walker) of Saltillo and Tami Nabers (Donald) of Pratt; two grandsons, Shane and Josh Scott; two step-grandsons, Jon and Jordan McEwen; great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Scott; niece, Tresha Sullivan (Phil) of Amory; nephew, Dwight Horn (Pam); and several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; step-father, Ed Rodabough; sister-in-law, Dannis Horne; brother-in-law, Broward Horne; and grandparents, Jim and Sadie Duncan and Willie and Notie Bell. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Danny Dabbs, Rev. Corey Collins and Rev. Roger Puhr officiating. Burial will bein Tupelo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
