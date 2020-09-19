Brenda Green 70, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the NMMC Hospice Unit after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. She enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing, fishing, clipping coupons, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a former employee of Northeast Community College. She had worked in the library and the housing department from 1988 - 2015. She was a member of Marietta Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at Marietta Church of Christ on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Minister Ronnie Livingston, Minister Tony Brown and Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Church of Christ Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Roy Green; daughter, Meloney Green; son, Clay Green (Kim); grandchildren, Madelyn Lindsey, Bella Green and Coy Green; a sister, Kathryn Chaffin that was very loving and devoted to Brenda; brothers, JD Moreland (Marie) and James Harold Moreland (Janice); host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Dallas and Mary Turvaville Moreland and a special niece, Mikki Chaffin Mayo. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Jamie Chaffin, Josh Moreland, Hunter Moreland and Brandon Moreland. Honorary pallbearers will be James Austin Stennett, Terry Hunkapillar, Terry Moore and Tommy Shields. Visitation will be at Marietta Church of Christ on Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00 p. m. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the NMMC Hospice Unit for the care that was given to Brenda. They also ask that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the NMMC Hospice Unit. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
