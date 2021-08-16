MINT HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – Dr. Darrin M. Green, age 49, of Mint Hill, NC, formerly of Mississippi, passed away at home on July 22, 2021, with family by his side. Darrin was born in Tupelo, MS, to Mike Green and the late Perdie and Allene Green. Darrin was a loving husband, father, Papa, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. He will truly be missed by those who knew him.

Darrin is survived by his wife of 6 years, Belle Green; step-daughters, Maggie Trull and Ruby Trull; granddaughter, Amelia “Millie” Moss; father, Mike Green; sister, Amanda (Matt) McCarley; nieces, Anna Grace Dulaney, Sarah Dulaney, and Olivia McCarley; uncle, Bobby Cooley; aunt, Peggy Pearce and cousins. Darrin was preceded in death by his parents and aunt, Mavis Cooley.

Darrin graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and Mississippi State University. He received a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He worked in Emergency Medicine for Cape Fear Valley Health, in NC.

Memorial service to be held Sunday, August 22nd from 2-4 pm at Fulton United Methodist Church, 301 East Main Street, Fulton, MS 38843.

