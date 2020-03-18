WEST POINT, MS -- Etta Mae Green Davis, 82, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mattew's Temple C.O.G.I.C. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Pool's Memorial Gardens.

