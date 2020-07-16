OXFORD -- Debbie Green, 65, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11am at Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10am until service time at the funeral home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.