Diane Daugherty Bozeman Green passed away peacefully at 8:30 AM Friday, January 1, 2021 under the loving care of Hospice of Citrus County at the age of 83 due to complications from advanced dementia. Born December 28, 1937 to Richard C. and Blanche Powell Daugherty in Tupelo, MS, she spent her early years in Mississippi graduating high school in 1955 from Tupelo High School. She then attended MSCW in Columbus, MS. She took a job working in Washington D.C. for Congressman Thomas Abernathy of Mississippi where she met and married Edward Wayne Bozeman of Greenville, MS, on December 29, 1959. Diane and Ed lived in many places to include Washington D.C., Tupelo, Fruitland Park, FL, Franklin, TN, and eventually settling in 1972 in Leesburg, FL where they raised three children, Stuart, Camille, and Mitchell. Diane was a "True Southern Belle" and loved her work as a mother and for the Home Health agency at Leesburg Regional Medical Center where she helped with anything they asked of her. Several years after Ed's passing in 1989, she met Gerry A. Green whom she married in October 1996 and moved to Homosassa, FL where she lived the rest of her days loving the "River Life." She continued working part-time for LRMC as well as volunteering at the Hospice Gift Shop in Homosassa until she was forced to retire after being diagnosed with dementia. She loved Gerry deeply, referring to him as "My Damn Yankee Husband" in her Southern charmed way with Gerry staying by her side throughout her fight with dementia. She leaves behind a multitude of friends and family who loved her dearly and will miss her greatly until we meet again in the kingdom of heaven. She was preceded in death by numerous relatives and friends from all over the Great State of Mississippi and Florida who are there to greet her. She is survived her husband, Gerry A. Green of Homosassa, and step-son Todd and his wife Sharon Green and their son Ben and daughter Jacqui; Diane's brother Richard "Roly" and wife Brenda Daugherty of Evergreen, MS; Diane and Ed's children Stuart and wife Trudy Bozeman of Homosassa, FL; daughter Camille Bozeman Patrick of Tennessee; Mitchell and wife Heather Bozeman of Mt. Dora, Fl; Diane's grandchildren Cassie Bozeman of NYC, Carly Feagans of TN, Rachel and her husband Cade Warren of Ponte Vedra FL; Mitchell and Heather's children Connor Bozeman and Rylea Bozeman of Mt. Dora, Fl, and Carly's son and Diane's great grandson Tripp Feagans of TN; Diane's cousin Raymond and wife Paulette Prescott of Magnolia MS; niece Laura Lea and husband Anthony Palmer of Woodlands, TX; 2nd cousins Tyler and Heather Adkerson and children Reese and Cora, Ryan Adkerson, Clark and wife Yanira Adkerson. A small gathering of family and close friends will be held at a date yet to be determined in Homosassa, FL. Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg, FL is handling the arrangements and her ashes will be split with one placed beside her first husband Ed under the Big Oak Tree at their longtime church home St. James Episcopal Church in Leesburg, and the other spread on the waters of the Homosassa River so she can be close to Gerry who she loved so much. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association of Mississippi, 855 South Pear Orchard Rd., Suite 501, Ridgeland, MS 39157, or Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
