On December 26, 1929, in Pennsylvania County, Virginia, an angel made her appearance on earth; her name was Vella Mae Logan. She was the eighth of ten children born to the late Crenshaw and Katie T. Logan. Vella attended Pennsylvania County Schools in Danville, Virginia, where she graduated and went on to work in the tobacco factory, restaurants, the nursing home, and as a homemaker. Vella professed her hope in Christ at an early age and joined Little Mount Zion Pentecostal Faith Church, where she was saved, sanctified, and filled with the Holy Ghost. She answered her life's call as an evangelist, traveling across many states opening various churches. With her sweet and caring spirit always helping and feeding others, Vella later became a mother of the church. In December of 1951, Vella was joined in holy matrimony to the late Joe Green, Jr.; from this union, two sons were born. After the death of her husband, she was appointed Pastor of New Hope Pentecostal Faith Church until her death. On January 5, 2021, God whispered her name, and told her to take her rest. Vella was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Green, Jr.; son, Marvin L. Green; her parents; her nine brothers and sisters; and goddaughter, Thelma Craft. Vella leaves to cherish her memories: son, Arnez J. Green of Pontotoc, MS; grandson, Torey (Annette) Green of Pontotoc, MS; granddaughter, Tonya (Stacy) Green-Farr of Pontotoc, MS; two sisters-in-law, Vera N. Young of Pontotoc, MS and Kazue Logan of Lansing, KS; goddaughter, Norma Wilson of Wetumpka, AL; two godsons, Alex Armstrong of Calhoun City, MS, and Bishop Motley Davis of Lynchburg, VA; two spiritual sons, Willie Herron and Louis D. Shelton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends. Vella loved everyone, and everyone loved her. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, with family hour from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM, at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings required. Service will be Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+2
+2
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.