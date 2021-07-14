Gayla Davis Green Baldwyn- Gayla Davis Green, 64, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was fun loving and free spirited, she loved rock hunting, and she loved to write poetry and she was full of love. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home Thursday July 15,2021, at 4:00 p.m. With Bro. Jerry Hooper Interment will be in Kirkville Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter Kayla King of Baldwyn a son Nathan George of Baldwyn One brother Gary Davis her mother Vivian Miller of Tupelo, MS one grandson Lee Wren. Three nephews Jonathan Davis, Brandan and Blain Davis, and a niece Nicole Worthey and a host of other friends and relatives a special friend Scott Killian. She was preceded in death by Father, Clyde Davis a brother Craig Mink and sister Cristy Davis and a niece Magen Davis. Pall Bearers Blain Davis, Bob Pullen, Thomas Linley, John Jonson and Jeff Mink & Mike Mink . Honorary Pall Bearers will be Scott Killian and Brandan Davis. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home from 2p.m. until service time.
