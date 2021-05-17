George Michael Green, at the age of 74, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born December 25, 1946 in Canton, Ohio to Walter Frederick and Dorothy Rebecca Schiefer Green. George earned his bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University. He enjoyed playing golf and working in his yard. George is survived by his wife, Jennifer Wallace Green; three children, Heidi Lusky and her husband, Mike of Texas, Heath Green and Erin Crusan of Washington, and Jeff Green and his wife Tammy of North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Owen, Ryan, Ethan, Lauren, Nolan, Aidan, Madeline, Reagan. He is also survived by his brother Roger Green. He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Norman Green. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfunerlhome.com.
