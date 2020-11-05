Henry Clifton Green, 85, resident of Ripley and MS National Guard Veteran, passed away Wednesday morning, November 4, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Green will be at 10 AM Friday, November 6 at North Ripley Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Lewellen officiating. Burial will follow in Peoples Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Green was born April 19, 1935 in Falkner, MS, the son of the late Chelius Clifton and Della Emline Smith Green. He received his education in the Ripley Public School System and was married December 24, 1954 to his beloved wife, Katie Irene Mardis Green who preceded him in death on December 29, 2011. A member of North Ripley Baptist Church, Mr. Green proudly served his country in the MS National Guard and was a valued employee of the Oil-Dri Corporation for 31 years before retiring. A thoughtful and giving person, Mr. Green loved his family and will be remembered as a "prankster" to his much adored children and grandchildren. He enjoyed staying busy by "tinkering" around his home and "collecting" many different items. His hobbies included telling stories of the old days, listening to Gospel and Country Music and watching Westerns and Hee-Haw on television. Visitation will continue today from 8 AM to 10 AM at North Ripley Baptist Church. Mr. Green is survived by one daughter, Shelia Green Cossitt of Tiplersville, two sons, David Grenn (Tresa) of Dothan, AL and John Michael Green (Ginger) of Blue Mountain, nine grandchildren, Brianna Bishop (Benjamin), Austin Green, Ashley Robbins (Tim), John Logan Green , Jacob Landon Green, Tanner Green, Hailey Bryant, Dylan Rainey (Hannah) and Evan Rainey (Adrianna) and 5 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Howard McClain, a brother, James Edward McClain and a grandson, Brian Cossitt. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Green and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Green family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.