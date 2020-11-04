Henry Clifton Green, 85, passed away Wednesday, November 04, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, November 6 at 10 AM at North Ripley Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 5 from 5 PM to 8 PM at North Ripley Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Peoples Cemetery.

