Jackie Franklin Green (67) entered his eternal home with his Savior on Monday, January 25, 2021, at the NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on February 9, 1953, to Clelon and Billie Mae Green. He was born and raised on Dry Creek where he made life-long friends and wonderful memories of days filled with the simple pleasures of playing and working with his siblings and all of their many friends and neighbors. After graduating from Pine Grove High School, Jackie went to work for TVA in 1973, his life-long career. He retired in 2010, after 37 years. Jackie was proud to be an American and considered it a great honor to serve in the Mississippi National Guard for 22 years. He was activated in support of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm as First Sergeant and retired in 1993. Jackie would jokingly say that he didn't have time for "hobbies" because he had to work, but after he retired, he enjoyed nothing better than spending the day with his brothers and friends going in search of good deals. It was a "good deal," if they could get the seller to knock off a little (or a lot) from the original price. The most fun deals were always found at truck dealerships in Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama. He loved the excitement of the search and wheeling and dealing until he found the perfect pickup. He gave the same passion and effort to choosing just the right golf-cart or side-by-side so he could take his precious grandbabies riding. He loved a good practical joke, especially teasing his brothers about who worked the hardest, enveloping his family in great big bear hugs, and making everyone feel loved. His love for others and his fun-loving attitude was bigger than life and easily filled any room he entered. Jackie's infinite love for his family was only surpassed by his love for the Lord. Jackie accepted Jesus as his Savior as a youngster attending Concord Baptist Church which was right across the road from his home. He readily shared the love of Jesus with all he met, offering fervent prayers for those who were lost, sick and troubled. He reflected the light of Jesus not only in words but also in action. He grieved with those who had lost hope and gladly shared his material blessings with those in need. Jackie was a faithful and active member of Gaston Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, usher, and any place where he was needed. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Green of Booneville; his son, Joey Green (Leah) of Tupelo; his daughter, Kacie Scott (Jon Andy) of Booneville; his three grandchildren, Mary-Morgan Evans Pierce, Stryker Scott and baby girl Scott (due April); his brothers, Terry Green (Marti), Gerry Green (Kathy), Ricky Green (Pat) and Kenneth Green (Rhonda); his sister, Patty Floyd (John) all of Booneville; his mother-in-law, Betty Jo Phillips; his brother-in-law, Mike Phillips (Vickie); his sister-in-law, Karen Bollinger (Eddie), as well as many nieces and nephews. Jackie was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Betty Jane Lewellen and Linda George. A celebration of life worship service will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at Gaston Baptist Church at 3:30 pm. There will be no visitation. In Jackie's memory, and to keep everyone safe, the family respectfully requests masks worn, and all safety guidelines will be followed by those who attend. The service will be live streamed on Gaston Baptist Church's Facebook page. A private graveside service will follow for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Jackie to the Building of the Cross fund, 70 CR 7370, Booneville, MS 38829. Acknowledgment of donations will be sent to the family. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
