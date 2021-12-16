James Hollis Green, 96, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a lengthy illness. He was born February 10, 1925, in Nettleton, Mississippi but moved to Tupelo in his early childhood where he was raised by his parents, the late Hollis Clopton and Mary S. Green. After graduating from Tupelo High School he attended Mississippi State University. He worked for a short time at TKE Drug Store before moving on to Carnation Milk Company in Tupelo for ten years. On April 7, 1959, he began working for Day-Brite Lighting and retired from Day-Brite Lighting in the summer of 1991 having worked there for 32 years. He was baptized in the faith of the Holy Communion (Episcopal) Church in Memphis, Tenn. on July 6, 1968. He was a survivor of the Tupelo tornado of April 1936 in which the family home and all possessions were completely lost or destroyed. He spoke of knowing and talking to Elvis Presley when both were young boys while at Tupelo municipal swimming pool next to Robbins Field. While in high school he played and lettered in football for Tupelo High School and always followed the team. He was a big fan of all Mississippi State sports. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Tupelo Memorial Park with Rev. Ron Richardson officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to services at Tupelo Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Frances Green Williams of Tupelo, Fay Green Smith of Tupelo, and Mary Gordon Green Keegan of Memphis. Survivors include his nephews, David Williams (special friend Judy Griffie) of Tupelo, Green Smith (special friend Mary Ann Elmore) of Plantersville, and James Keegan, Jr. (Kristen) of Memphis; nieces, Kay Smith Jerome (Pat) of Pickens, and Dr. Leigh Keegan of Memphis; brother-in-law, Jim Keegan of Memphis; eight great-nieces and nephews; and one very extra special and loving caregiver, Marilyn Bowden, who the family will never forget. Memorials may be made to the Sunday Fund at Mississippi Methodist Senior Services, P.O. Box 1567, Tupelo, MS 38802. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
