RIPLEY, MS -- Jerry Wayne Green, 68, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Tuesday October 13, 2020 4:30 PM at RockBuilt Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday October 13, 2020 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM at the Church

