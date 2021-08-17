Jimmy "Jim" Dale Green sadly left this world Thursday, August 5, 2021 in Greenville, South Carolina. Jim was born to Allen Wade and Blanche Green on June 2, 1949, in Tupelo. Everyone who knew Jim, knows he lived his life with love and laughter. He was happiest when he was with his family and grandchildren, who will miss their "Poppy" and "Paw Paw" dearly. He leaves behind many loved ones who will choose to honor his memory by living their lives to the fullest and holding family close. He was preceded in death by both his parents and his twin brother, Jerry Green. Jim is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 47 years, Elizabeth "Libby" Hatcher Green; a daughter, Jamie Green of Buena Vista, Virginia, and her children, Hannah and Aaron; a daughter Sara Green Thompson and husband, Ian of Simpsonville, South Carolina and their daughter, Grayson Ann "CrackerJack"; and a son, Jason Allen Green and wife, Maureen Green of Roanoke, Virginia and their daughter, Addisen "Peanut." In addition, Jim is survived by his brother, Allen Wade Green and wife, Judy of Silver Hill, Alabama; sister Patricia Clayton and husband, Jimmy of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and a sister Saundra Dye and husband, Johnny of Tupelo, as well as his beloved pups, Tee and Dee. A graveside service honoring Jim's life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Tupelo Memorial Park. In remembrance of Jim's life, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Oak Ridge Christian Church, 1325 Fletcher Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
