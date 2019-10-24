WEST POINT, MS -- Jerry Green, Jr., 92, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Old St. Peter M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Pool's Memorial Gardens.

