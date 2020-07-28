L.B. Green, Jr. the second child born in Tupelo, MS to L.B. Green, Sr. and Dorris Newson Green passed away at the Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN on July 25, 2020. He was a member of White Hill M.B. Church. Upon graduating from Tupelo High School L.B. enlisted in the United State Army. Service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 at the Porter's Memorial Park with military honors Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in charged of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.grayson-porters.com He is survived by his children, Charita Marks, Torrandis Cummings, three grandchildren, Anaushia Marks, Ja-Braylin Marks, Ja-Brylon Marks all of Tupelo, MS., a sister, Mary Alice Cherry of St. Louis, MO., one brother, Bobby Green of Tupelo, MS., two aunts, Bessie Newson of Calf., his favorite aunt of all, Lula Bowdry, a very special cousin and care giver, Izola Holliday all of Tupelo, MS., Nieces and other relatives. His parents preceded him in death.
