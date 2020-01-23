Judy Hill Green, 71, passed away at the NMMC on January 23, 2020. Judy was a retired owner of Shamrock Motors in Baldwyn and she enjoyed working in flower gardens, attending car shows, cooking and eating out with her friends. She was a very involved and loyal member of Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Kara Blackard and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. She is survived by a son, Kyle Green (Teresa) of Baldwyn; brother, Randy Hill (Dinah) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Sarah and Caleb Green; nieces, Monica Lindsey, (Adam) and Mallory Moore (Jacob); great-nephews, Kolby Lindsey, Kip Lindsey and Atticus Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Green; her parents, James and Dorothy Reed Hill. Pallbearers will be Mancil Pruitt, Rodney Burns, Adam Lindsey, Jacob Moore, Gerald Collier, Charles Collier, Gary Holley and Rodney Swindle. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Saturday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
