RIPLEY, MS -- Laurie Jane Mooney Green, 63, passed away Thursday, January 02, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Monday January 6, 2020 1:00 PM at Faith Fellowship Church. Visitation will be on Monday January 6, 2020 11:00 unitl 1:00 PM at Faith Fellowship Church.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.