Neva Lynn "Linda" Green, 70, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Vicksburg on August 16, 1951, the daughter of James Allen Watson and Mary Ellen Young Watson. Linda spent the majority of her life taking care of her family and her home. She enjoyed gardening, growing beautiful flowers in her yard, taking care of her pets, and visits to the beach. Linda leaves behind three daughters, Tonya Farris, Jammie Hankins, and Emily Chandler (Jim) all of Fulton; seven grandchildren, Zachary Roberts (Kimberly), Kimberly Ozbirn (Zeb), James "J.T." Roberts (Ashley), Justin Johnson (Darian), Nathan Chandler, Hayden Hankins, and Sara Chandler; a sister, Doris Hillhouse of Memphis, Tennessee; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Green; a sister, Delores Keen; and a brother, James Watson. Linda's family will celebrate her life with private service on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Burial will be in Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery. W.E. Pegues has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
