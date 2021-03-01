Mildred "Louise" Green, age 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday morning, February 27, 2021. After a strong battle from injuries, she succumbed while a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at Coleman Funeral Home. Interment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Oxford. Bro. David Ross will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Green was born to Adam B. Lesley and Era Louise Treadaway Medlin on January 6, 1944. After meeting Lewis Frank Green in Memphis, TN, they married on August 28, 1969. She continued her life starting her career in Cosmetology when she began her family. Being faithful and dedicated to the Lord, Louise was a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Water Valley, MS. She devoted her life to walk with the Lord. As evidenced by her garden and lawn, she enjoyed planting every Spring and nurturing throughout the year. With many of her handmade quilts remaining with family and friends, she was very talented. Quilting was only a small demonstration of her many talents. She crocheted multiple blankets for her loved ones and neighbors as well. As much time as she enjoyed with her family, she was overjoyed when they could all be together. Having this large heart, she was an avid believer in helping others including Help Heal Veterans, Paws of Honor, National Police Association, and St. Joseph's Indian School. Mrs. Green will be lovingly forever remembered and missed by her husband of 52 years, Lewis Green of Water Valley, MS; children, David (Linda) Harris of Water Valley, MS, Chris Jenkins of Selmer, TN, Staci (Mark) Pezzullo Cooper of Myrtle Beach, SC, Leah (Greg Newman) Harris of Enid, MS, Billy (Wendy) Green of Water Valley, MS; 18 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren. Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Adam and Era Louise Treadaway Medlin and son in law, Oneal Jenkins. The family wishes to send a very special thank you to the staff and nurses of ICU and the third floor of Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. The family said of these staff members, "At our most humble and weak moments, several of you became part of a lifetime memory."
