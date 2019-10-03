Mary N. Green, 69, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Meadows in Fulton after a brief illness. She was born in Red Bay, Alabama December 21, 1949 to O.C. and Mary Marie Prestige Williams and was raised in the Auburn Community. On April 18, 1969, she married Carlton Green. Early in life, she worked as a manager at Books-A-Million and later The Christian Center. She retired as a training supervisor at BancorpSouth Operations Center. Mary was an avid reader, fan of Hallmark movies and loved watching her hummingbirds she fed on her porch. She was a long-time member of Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy where she served in various positions over the years and had a deep love for her church family. Known as a faithful "prayer warrior," she coordinated prayer service each Monday night for her church. She also served as church clerk, church historian, senior adult Sunday School teacher and distributed Christian literature through her church Prison Ministry and also to shut-ins. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Carlton Green of Eggville Community; "Nanny's" girls, Logan and Lindy Abel; sisters, Della Fay Walton of Ballardsville and Martha Pharr (Edwin) of Dennis; sister-in-law, Sarah Green Harris (Robbie) of Eggville Community; two brothers-in-law, Paul Green (Charlotte) of Eggville Community and Carlos Reynolds of Shiloh Community; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shelley Green; sister, Johnnie Mae Reynolds; and brother, Cecil Williams, Jr. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Ryan Napalo, Rev. Curtis Shelton and Rev. Billy West officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Phillip Pharr, Rodney Pharr, Eddie Harris, Jimmy Gattis, Jason Green, Terry Green and Perry Stegall. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.