Matthew Lee Green, 31, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Mexico. He was born March 20, 1990 to Marshall Lee Green and Collene Johnson Green. He attended Tremont Jr. High School and graduated from the Mississippi School of Math and Science. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Physics at Ole Miss. Matthew became a very successful entrepreneur. He also attended the Golden Gate University in San Francisco. Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday June 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Nicky Ray, Bro. Marshall Green, and Bro. Roger Johnson officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday June 26, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Nix Chapel Cemetery in Hamilton, AL. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family. Survivors include his parents, Marshall and Collene Green; brother, Nathaniel Green; nieces: Josie Green, Abigail Green, Grace Green; nephews: Jonah Green and Brantley Green. Pallbearers will be Eric Bowen, Derek Hayes, Caleb Brown, Austin Townsend, Sequyoah Johnson, Matthew Palmer Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
