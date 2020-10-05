Modenia Imogene Green, 90, left this walk of life for her eternal home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born July 19, 1930, to James Edward and Vera Ola Stokes Moore. She married the love of her life, Wallis Arvid "Hoss" Green on November 6, 1948. She was a member of Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed life to the fullest. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. David Harper officiating, and Mr. Terry Smith delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery. She is survived by her two daughters, Shirley (Kenneth) Nicholson of Booneville and Carolyn (Gary) Martin of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Lori (Bruce) Scott, Brad Nicholson, all of Booneville, Benjamin Martin of Tupelo and Stephen (Paige) Martin of Birmingham, AL; great-grandchildren, Blake (Alli) Scott, Bryson (Cori Childs) Scott, Bryan Scott, Briley Scott, Mary Richard Martin, and her mother Mary Claire Martin, and Chelsie Gardner; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoss Green; her son, Freddie Green; her parents; her brother, James Moore; and sisters, Ruby Moore and Mildred Brooks. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Dr. David Greehaw and the Landmark Staff for their special care of our loved one. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.