Ray Charles Green, 67, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his residence in Woodland. Ray Charles Green was born to his late parents, Isom Green and Lou Mary Buchanan-Green on September 12, 1954 in Vardaman, MS. Mr. Ray C. Green was a man that wore many hats. He was pastor, insurance agent, and also worked in a factory. Mr. Ray Charles Green is survived by one son; Kenneth Ray Green of Texas. Two sisters; Gloria Gasaway (Mitchell) of Tupelo and Teresa Petty (E.L.) of Pontotoc. There were also two grandchildren; Keanna Green and Jada Green. Mr. Ray C. Green was preceded in death by his parents; Isom Green and Lou Mary Green. Four grandparents; Harry Green, Chester Green, William Buchanan, and Mary B. Buchanan. Four brothers; Robert Green, T. L. Green, Elmer Green, and Lee Green. The service will be at 12:00 noon at Midway Missionary Baptist Church located at 950 Hwy 341 South, Vardaman, MS, 38878 with Pastor G. R. Ball officiating. The visitation will be one hour prior to service, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon. The burial will follow immediately after at the Midway MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
