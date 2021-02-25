Magdlean Green Roberson

Magdlean Green Roberson was born June 14, 1938 to Isaiah and Christine (Terrell) Green. Magdlean accepted Christ at an early age and joined Piney Grove M.B. Church in Pontotoc, where she was a member until her health declined. She was joined in Holy Matrimony to Elon B. Roberson on April 9, 1962. On Thursday, February 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, she gained her wings and went to take her rest with the Lord. Preceding her in death are: her parents, Isaiah and Christine Green; son, Jessie James; five sisters, Bobbie Neal, Annie Ruth, Ethel Lee, Lella B., and Willie Mae; four brothers, John Lemon, Sammy, Frank, and Ralph. Magdlean leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Willie (Alice) Roberson of Tupelo, MS, Bennie (Jenny) Roberson, and Dell (April) Roberson of Pontotoc, MS; godchild, Martesia Green; six grandchildren, Willie Junior, Jonathan, Kyson, Tiara, Tyrese, and Kaylin (aka LuLu); brother, Namon Green; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings required. Service will be Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Piney Grove MB Church Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

