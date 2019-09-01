Ruby Edith Green 86, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the MS Care Center in Corinth. She enjoyed being outside, working in her yard and flowers and especially spending time with her family and friends. She was a former security guard for Berkline and Marathon Cheese and she worked in the cutting room at Schweiger Mfg. and Gaines Mfg. She was a Baptist and attended Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church when her health allowed. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, September 01, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Grady Wigginton officiating. Burial was in Lebanon Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Dunaway (Tracy) of Booneville and Michelle Smith (Jason Cummings) of Booneville; sister, Elois Tanner of Baldwyn; (3) grandchildren, Christopher Downs, Cody Smith and Aaron Dunaway; her special dog and companion, Roxie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wess and Betty Davis Melson; (4) sisters, Pauline Taylor, Hazel Taylor, Ara Wigginton and Jesteen Dunahoo; (2) brothers, Enoch Melson and Vernon Melson. Visitation was Sunday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until service time @ 4:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
