Sammie L. Green, 74, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Rest Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 pm at Midway M.B. Church in Vardaman, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 pm with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Midway Church Cemetery in Vardaman, MS..

