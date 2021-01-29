Sammy Morton Green, a friend to everyone and always offering a kind hearted grin, changed his address to heaven on January 29, 2021. We like to think he was welcomed with a cabin on the hill and a table full of fried crappie, quail and biscuits, coconut cake (one with the 7 minute frosting), a platter of king crab legs, and a perfectly blended toddy. Surely the outside is surrounded by white tail deer, horses, turkeys, friends strolling up to visit, and his beloved lab, Sadie, lounging on the porch. We 'spect he will sit up all his nights reading the Good Book. Sammy is the son of the late Joseph Morton 'Whim' and Julia Claudene Green, commonly known as Daddy Whim and Mama Dean of Jumpertown, MS. If we wonder where his personality might have originated, we need look no further than these two. Sammy was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville. He was determined to attend, even in sickness, and enjoyed learning and fellowship with his Sunday School class. Sammy was a 1972 graduate of Jumpertown High School. Although it wasn't obviously apparent to the casual onlooker in his adult life, he was quite the athlete as a teen and a speed demon on the basketball court. He excelled in academics and never met a stranger. He is warmly remembered by his classmates as friendly, caring, and with a wonderful sense of humor. In 1976, he attended Mississippi State University where his blood turned true maroon. Always the extrovert, he met a roommate by simply pulling up to a guy outside washing his car and asking, "You need a roommate?" That one question led to a lifelong friendship between Sammy and Joe Mac. Sammy earned his degree in education and returned to teach at Jumpertown High School. Shortly after framing the young minds and hearts of his one class, he began selling insurance for a brief time. You should've seen him in his polyester suit, expertly unbuttoned shirt and gold chain- You would've bought whatever he was selling. When the opportunity to manage the Booneville Golf and Country Club became available, he switched to a new occupation. He and the late Mr. Roy Morris oversaw all of the daily operations and were close friends. Sammy made many new friends and cultivated other friendships while running the country club. He also spent many hours engaging in and solving arguments in the club house. If you know - you know!! There were many and Sammy was the center of all the activity. In 1991 he bought into Courtesy Chevrolet Buick. He loved his days as a GM dealer and was truly a fair and well-liked employer. So many people that came to Courtesy looking for a car and left with a good buddy. Following his days at Courtesy Chevrolet Buick, Sammy and his dear friend Vick, opened Big Boy's Pawn Shop in Corinth, MS. Almost overnight, Sammy became an expert with all things gun and gold. Again, he proved himself with his uncanny ability to sell most anything and make friends while doing so. As he often said, "It may be nothing to you, but there is a butt to fit every seat." Even on his final and sickest days, he loved sitting in his office where a friendly head was sure to poke in, someone was sure to ask how much XYZ would bring, and his Big Boy's mascot, Gus the double doodle, loved on him and anyone offering a treat. In 2016 Sammy was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer. If you are reading this and delaying, please fold up your paper, call your doctor, and schedule a colonoscopy now. Ever the optimist, Sammy faced his diagnosis with a positive outlook and was absolutely a blessing to observe. He said from the beginning, "You've got three choices: give in, give up, or get after it. I intend to do the latter." And that he most certainly did. You just would've had to be there to understand the extent of that statement. His faith in Jesus held him steadfast and was a testimony to so many with whom he interacted. He used his diagnosis as a tool to witness to anyone possible, and reached out to those he felt needed to hear his faith in Jesus. He urged everyone to make sure that they knew Jesus as their savior and that He would see them through hard times. The West Cancer Center in Corinth, MS took exceptionally good care of him and became like family. He said on more than one occasion, "They are so good to me that it is almost worth being this sick." His family is eternally grateful to them and their commitment to the best medical care paired with compassion. Sammy is survived by, first and foremost, his ex-wife and loving manager, Cheryl Green, (he said he would let her explain that one), his son, Reed Morton Green, who has exceedingly stepped up to the plate and filled in with any task needed at work and at home, and his daughter, Farris, (Kirk) Baker of Amory, MS. Farris has diligently stood by his side by arranging doctor's appointments, managing medications, and countless other duties to help any way possible. He also leaves behind grandsons, Sam and Whit, and step grand-daughter Kelsey. Sammy's survivors also include his sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Ronnie Sweeney, who attended to any need he possibly had and were a daily loving presence. He is survived by nieces Cammie Caver and children Kate (Tyler) Newport, Joseph (Laura Beth) Caver, and Grace Caver; Courtney Wilson and children Mallory and Jordyn Wilson. Sammy was extremely proud of his Green heritage which originated with Joe and Delia Green. The family is now near 300 members and Sammy could state each one by name; he was so fond of all of his first cousins and the lifelong friendships and memories they shared. In 2019, while waiting on their home to be built, Farris and her family were welcomed into Sammy's home for 11 wonderful, chaotic, peanut brittle and pecan pie filled months. Upon their arrival Sammy had a large load of dirt brought into his backyard. Many evenings after he returned from the pawn shop were spent in lawn chairs, visiting and watching the boys play. More than one night after the boys were almost asleep, Sammy would holler up the staircase, "Hey, I brought the boys a Frosty!" Services will be held at 4:30 P.M. on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Sweeney, Bro. Tim Green and Bro. Trey Lambert officiating. Burial will be in the Jumpertown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. on Sunday at the funeral home. At the request of the family everyone please wear your mask and practice social distancing. Pallbearers include David Bennett, Gary Cartwright, Vick Etheridge, Freddie Geno, David Greenhaw, Randy Hickox, Danny Jumper, HB Lindsey, Jimmy McMillan, Barry Moore, Steve Morgan, Michael 'Snuffy' Smith, Mark Tapp, George Via, Hal Wright, Kevin Wylie, and Craig 'Bearcat' Brown. Honorary pallbearers include Larry Clark, Benny Devaughn, Mac Etheridge, Bimbo Griffin, Joe Mac Hudspeth, Duncan 'Bubba' Lott, all wise members of The Tiger Den Coffee Club, past and present faithful employees of Big Boy's Pawn Shop, past and present employees of Courtesy Chevrolet Buick, and The West Point Hunting Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Sammy to the Building of the Cross fund, 70 CR 7370, Booneville, MS 38829. An acknowledgment of donations will be forwarded to his family. To conclude, we share with you a story. Following Sammy's diagnosis, he stated that one morning he looked at his box of Q-tips that numbered 500. He pondered what a blessing it would be to be able to finish out that box. The very day he finished it, he purchased a 750 count package of Qtips. His desire was that he would not waste a single Qtip nor day of his life, and that each of his days would be full of actions that were pleasing to God. We urge you to do the same. Don't waste your Qtips and don't waste a day!! And all God's people said......Amen! Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
