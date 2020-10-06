William Randle Green, Sr., 81, resident of Brighton, TN and native Tippah Countian, passed away Saturday evening, October 3, 2020 at his son's residence following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Green will be at 2 PM Wednesday, October 7 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery, Mr. Green was born June 8, 1939 in Ripley and was the son of the late William and Beulah Gattis Green. He was a graduate of the South Tippah School System and was a valued employee of the AutoZone Corporation for over 18 years before his retirement. A member of Berclair Church of Christ in Memphis, Mr. Green will be remembered as a family oriented person that enjoyed attending the dirt track races in West Memphis, watching the local Memphis news and growing beautiful flowers. He was known to sleep late, eat a "good ole" breakfast and sit on the front porch keeping a watchful eye and ear as he waited for the Purple Martin migration in early spring. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Survivors include a daughter, Angela Renee Green of Memphis, two sons, William Randle "Randy" Green, Jr. (Bethany) of Brighton, TN and Kevin Shawn Green of Memphis, one sister, Dorthey Sims (Douglas Quinn) of Horn Lake, MS and two grandchildren, Alena Page Green of Brighton, TN and Davin Tanner Green of Memphis. He was also preceded by his wife, Brenda Ann Kolivas Green. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Green family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
