Mother Elton Green Stokes, 75, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home in Thaxton. Services will be on Sunday March 21, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Church of The Living God 320 Stockard Rd Thaxton, MS 38871. Visitation will be on Saturday March 20, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Greater Springhill Toccopola 1575 Hwy 6 East Oxford Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

