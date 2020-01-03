Terry Wayne Green, 55, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at North Miss. Medical Center after a brief illness. Terry was born on July 12, 1964 in Tupelo to the late Gary Wayne Green and Annis Culver Green Curtis. He attended Mooreville High School and had as his life work being a self employed home builder and remodeler. He was a man who loved his work and his highest and most loved pastime was spending time with his grandchildren. A graveside service at Andrew's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, south of Mooreville, celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 with Bro. Paul Worsham officiating. Burial will follow. The visitation will be at the graveside following the service. Holland Funeral Directors is assisting the family. Terry leaves behind his mother, Annis Curtis of Tupelo; son, Paul Wayne Green of Tupelo; daughter, Farrar Kelly; 6 grandchildren who knew him as Papa, his fiance, Amy Adderholt Shankle of Tupelo and a brother, Sammy Green and his wife, Tina of Saltillo. Special thanks is extended to his longtime special friends, Tommy and Margaret Thompson and their families. Memorials may be made to Belden Baptist Church Missions Program, P. O. Box 92, Belden, MS. 38826. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
