Wanda Mae Green, 87, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was born in Walla Walla, Washington September 9, 1932 to Morrison and Frances McCauley Groom. When Wanda was young, her mother was re-married to Herb Wiest whose Military career moved their family around the United States. In January of 1952, Wanda married William H. "Bill" Green and in 1955 they settled in Tupelo following his employment with Rockwell. Early in life, she worked as a seamstress for Hunter-Sadler and later retired from Action Industries. She enjoyed shopping, reading, working in her flower garden and caring for her cats. She was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Survivors include daughter, Cheri Green Jones of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Greg Jones and his wife Marsha of Tupelo, Brian Jones and his wife, Jessica of Pontotoc and Amanda Johnson and her husband, Branyan of Saltillo; seven grandchildren, Olivia Jones, Preston Jones and his wife, Anna Margaret, Haley Jones, Kennedy Craig, Benjamin Jones, Maddox Jones and Spencer Johnson; and great-great-grandson, Carter Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father; husband of 58 years, William H. "Bill" Green who died June 6, 2010; and brother, Wallace Wiest. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Roger Puhr officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Greg Jones, Brian Jones, Branyan Johnson, Spencer Johnson, Steve Koon and Zack Koon. Honorary pallbearers will be Leonard Stout and Larry Green. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
