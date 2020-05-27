Joseph Morton " Whim" Green, 91, of Jumpertown passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born on July 28, 1928 to Joe and Delia Ledbetter Green of Jumpertown. He was a lifetime member of the Jumpertown Methodist Church and a 32nd degree Mason. He had been a resident of the Landmark Nursing Home for 4 years. He was a farmer for much of his life and owned and operated Green's Feed and Fertilizer in Jumpertown until his retirement. He loved basketball, his family and ice cream. Actually, he loved everything. He and Claudene enjoyed the Green's Feed and Fertilizer softball team for numerous years. His family will remember him for his humor, always gifting them with money and treats and his positive outlook on life. A private family service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Jumpertown United Methodist Church. A Livestream of the service will be available via McMillan Funeral Home facebook page. Burial will be in the Jumpertown Cemetery. He is survived by 2 children: son, Sammy Green, daughter in law Cheryl Green, and daughter, Wanda (Ronnie) Sweeney all of Booneville; 4 grandchildren, Cammie Caver, Courtney Wilson, Farris (Kirk) Baker and Reed Green. 7 great grandchildren, Kate (Tyler) Newport, Joseph Caver, Grace Caver, Mallory Wilson, Jordyn Wilson, Sam Baker and Whit Baker. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 58 years, Claudene Stokes Green; 5 sisters, Ruby Smart, Frances Moore, Gladys Brown, Myrtle Blassingame, and Mae Dean Lambert; 4 brothers, Harvey Green, Wallis "Hoss" Green, Bobby Green and James Fred "Bud Green. Memorials may be made to the Jumpertown United Methodist Church or cemetery fund at 888 Highway 4 West Booneville, MS. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
