Bonnie Ray Fires Greene, 82, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. She was born in Arkansas October 18, 1937 to Elzie Ray and Hilda Clay Fires. In 1970, she married Jack Greene in Hawaii while he was stationed at Pearl Harbor. In 1983, she graduated from Wabash Valley College in Mt. Carmel, Illinois with her son and enjoyed a long, fulfilling career as a bookkeeper. She and Jack moved to Saltillo 15 years ago to be closer to her family. Bonnie loved living on the golf course and enjoyed walking around the Barnes Crossing Mall. Survivors include her husband of over 50 years, Jack "Mickey" Greene; son, Billy Garrison and his wife, Linda of Saltillo; daughter, Becky Garrison Josey and her husband, Jeff of Evansville, Indiana; three grandchildren, Bryce Schofield, Candice Schofield and Heather Garrison; five great-grandchildren; sister, Margie Langston and her husband, Roy of Belden. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Thursday, February 13, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
