Coach Jerry Greene, 80, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at his home. He was born December 12, 1940 in Bay Springs in Jasper County to the late John Thomas "JT" Greene and Frances Evelyn Smith Greene. He was a retired high school Coach and educator. He was a member of Mantee Baptist Church and a member of the the MHSAA. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Mantee Baptist Church with Bro. Zach Samford officiating. Visitation will start at 12 noon until service time Tuesday. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife Betty Henderson Greene of Mantee; a son, Michael Greene of Starkville; a sister, Peggy Smith and husband Therrell of Noxapater; five sister in laws, Charlotte Ray, Barbara Harden and husband Glenn, Lou Harrington and husband Scott all of Mantee, Kathryn Henderson of Etta and Lynette Greene of Glenville, GA; a brother in law, Sammy Henderson and wife JoAnn of Tupelo; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Greene; a sister in law, Gina Henderson; two brother in laws, Jerome Ray and Danny Henderson. Pallbearers will be Gerald Ray, Jay Ray, Jim Ray, Jeff Harden, Shane Harrington, Todd Harrington, Brad Henderson, Tim Henderson, Ryan Parks, Steve Smith and Jim Greene. Honorary pallbearers will be his former baseball players. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com
