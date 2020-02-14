Donna Jean Greene, 70, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the North Ms. Medical Center Hospice, Tupelo, MS. A lifelong resident of Tishomingo County, Donna Jean was born on July 9, 1949 to Semmie and Ollie Belle Greene. She was a graduate of Tishomingo High School Class of 1967. She was a dedicated employee of Genesco Shoe Plant in Iuka for thirty-one years. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers and collecting recipes. Services will be Saturday, February 15, 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS with Bro. Dwight South officiating. Burial will be in Belue Cemetery, Paden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her sisters - Earline Dew and Delona Mae Palazola (Tony) of Memphis, TN, Arnola Hollifield (Bob) of Alexandria, VA and Patricia Greene of Tishomingo, MS; her brothers - Noonon Greene (Barbara) Collierville, TN, Tommy Greene, Larry Greene and Ronnie Greene (Lora Van Meter) Tishomingo, MS; a sister-in-law - Geraldine Greene, Boaz, AL; a host of relatives, friends and a special nephew, Michael Greene Dew. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Louise Flurry, Ozelle Cobb and Clarie Winfield and a brother, J. C. Greene. Pallbearers will be her nephews - David Cobb, Jimmy Cobb, Steve Dew, Dwight Greene, Ricky Greene, Roger Greene and Luke Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Holt and members of the 1967 Tishomingo High School graduating class. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or LeBonheur Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN. Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church.
