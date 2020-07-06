Lonnie Ray Greene died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence in Okolona on his 69th birthday. He was born on July 2, 1951, in Carbon Hill, AL to Nelson and Annie Mae Busby Greene and spent his childhood growing up in Centerville, AL. On March 12, 1970, Lonnie married the love of his life, Perry Dean Perkins, and together they made their home in Heiberger, AL where he started a career in manufacturing. He and his family moved to Smithville, MS in 1989 so that he could take the position as plant manager for Lou Levy & Sons in Aberdeen, MS. Lonnie started his own company called Greene Small Engine Repair in 1994 and in 1996 he moved his family and his business to the Wren Community just outside of Okolona where they have lived since. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Doty Chapel Church. He was very mechanically inclined, loved to tinker and could fix most anything. Lonnie enjoyed fishing, woodworking, traveling, especially to see family, and visiting with his friends. He was a devoted family man, his family was his life, and he enjoyed every moment he spent with his family and his grandchildren, of whom he was so very proud. A life celebration will be held at 5 PM today (Tuesday, July 7, 2020), at Doty Chapel Church in Shannon with Bro. Steve Paul officiating. Visitation will be from 3 PM until service time only at the church. Holland Funeral Directors - Okolona Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Lonnie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dean Greene of Okolona; his two sons, Ray Greene (Tesha) of Destin, FL, and Timothy Greene of Okolona; five grandchildren, Coty Scott (Jenn) of Aurora, CO, Hunter Greene (Anna) of Ft. Campbell, KY, Holden Greene of Senatobia, MS, Jordyne Dearco (Xavier) of Virginia Beach, VA and Lillian Greene of Destin, FL; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Greene and Isiah Scott; his sister Brenda Harper (Walter) of Sevierville, TN; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Condolences may be posted for the family at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
