HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Louis Greene, 75, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Trinity Missions Nursing Home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00am at the First United Methodist Church of Holly Springs. The Holly Springs Funeral Home assisted in the arrangements.

