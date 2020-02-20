Robert or Bob (affectionally called Bob-0) of Birmingham, AL, went home to be with the Lord at 3:45 pm on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service honoring the Christian life of Mr. Greene will be at 10 AM Saturday, February 22 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Reverend John White officiating. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his parents, William B. & Ola Mae Greene of Laurel, MS, and brother, William B. Greene, Jr. Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Carroll Greene and sons: Cooper Brandon Greene of Oceanside, CA, wife Nicole; Robert Blakely Greene of Birmingham, AL, wife Mandy; granddaughters, Kate Emerson and Presley Grace. Bob lovingly considered Shonna Slatten of Norman, OK, his spiritual daughter. Bob graduated from RH Watkins High School in Laurel, MS, with many honors, as well as, excelling in football, basketball and baseball. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1969 with a marketing degree. Bob enjoyed an early career in financial planning and business in Jackson, MS, until committing his life to Christ in April, 1983, at which time he also submitted his life to answer the call into full-time ministry. Bob loved the church; building and developing leaders; studying and teaching the Bible. He served faithfully at Family Life Church and Word of Life Church (Jackson, MS), Decatur Christian Fellowship (Decatur, AL), Riverside Church (Norman, OK). For the last 13 years of his ministry, he was the founder/pastor/teacher of the Calling Church (Norman). A remarkable comment on social media so aptly describes Bob's character: "I was always struck that even as Executive Pastor of Riverside Church, he preferred to be called 'Brother' rather than 'Pastor' - a keen reflection of his personal humility and heart for service." Bob was passionate about his family and his delight and joy was spending time with his granddaughters. Bob-0 will be deeply missed by all who loved him. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Greene family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
