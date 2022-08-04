Thomas Arnold Greene, 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Tishomingo Community Living Center, Iuka, MS of post polio syndrome. A lifelong resident of Tishomingo County, Tommy was born on September 6, 1944 to Semmie and Ollie Belle Greene. Being stricken with the polio virus at twenty-two months old, he lived a remarkable life. He was a 1963 graduate of Tishomingo High School and attended Northeast Junior College and The University of Mississippi. He was employed at The Bank of Tishomingo and Howard Grocery. He had a powerful memory recalling events of many years back and a great knowledge of people, dates and things that occurred over the years. He was sought out by others for information of local historical happenings. He will be greatly missed by family and many others. He was a member of Paden Baptist Church. Services will be Saturday, August 6, 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church with visitation at the church beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until service time. Bro. Dwight South will officiate the service. Burial will be in Belue Cemetery, Paden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his sisters - Earline Dew and Delona Mae Palazola of Memphis, TN, Arnola Hollifield (Bob) of Alexandria, VA and Patricia Ann Greene of Tishomingo, MS; his brothers - Noonon Greene (Barbara) of Collierville, TN, Larry Greene and Ronnie Greene (Lora) of Tishomingo, MS; sister-in-law - Geraldine Greene of Boaz, AL and a host of relatives, friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Louise Flurry, Ozelle Cobb, Claire Winfield and Donna Jean Greene and a brother, J.C. Greene. Pallbearers will be his nephews - Jimmy Cobb, Steve Dew, Dwight Greene, Ricky Greene, Roger Greene and Luke Smith. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to LeBonheur Children's Hospital or The Polio Foundation.
