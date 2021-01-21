Colin Reed Greenhill, 76, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born May 6, 1944 in Marietta, GA to Jessie and Stella Hester Greenhill. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1962. He was a talented and highly respected tool and die maker employed with Tecumseh Products for many years and retired as their Tool Room Supervisor. He went to work part time for Tombigbee Tooling under Dewayne Thornton whom he thought of as a son. He was a member of East Heights Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding four wheelers, boating and skiing. He loved riding his golf cart around the neighborhood and striking up conversation with different ones. He was an avid gardener, giving the fruits of his labor to those in need. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent many hours on the Tennessee River catching catfish. He enjoyed going to Hot Rod Car Shows. He loved his family and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his two dogs, Hannah and Sissy. Services will be 12 PM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Tim Brown officiating. Friends are asked to follow COVID guidelines by social distancing and wear a mask. Private family burial will be at the Memory Gardens of Harden County. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Reed Greenhill of Savannah; three children, Connie Raye Peck (Roger) of Stanton, TN, Kim Lesikar of Tupelo and Kevin Greenhill (Andrea) of Hernando; one brother, Jerry Teem of Counce, TN; one sister, Gloria Godwin (Chip) of Navarra Beach, FL; nine grandchildren, Andrea Ashworth (Nate), Will Ruff (Michelle), Adam Ruff (Kayla), Chloe Greenhill, Sydney Raye Lesikar, Savanna Greenhill, Hayden Greenhill, Camden Greenhill and Liam Greenhill; five great-grandchildren, Nathan Lesikar, Hunter Ashworth, Brooke Ashworth, Ivy Marie Ruff and Jordyn Raye Ruff; two nieces, Brandy Humphries and Lori Teem Freeman; one nephew, Mark Teem. He was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Reed Greenhill and his mother, Stella Hester Teem. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Will Ruff, Adam Ruff, Nathan Lesikar, Hunter Ashworth, Nate Ashworth, Mark Teem, Hayden Greenhill, Camden Greenhill and Liam Greenhill. Visitation will be 11 - 12 Saturday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
