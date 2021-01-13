Jack Richard Greenhill, 40, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. He was a very outgoing person and he never met a stranger. He played high school football and he still enjoyed watching football games. He collected knives, playing games, camping and spending time with his family. He was a farmer and member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at noon with Dr. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his parents, Jack Benny and Carolyn Greenhill; his daughters, Gracie Greenhill, Kate Greenhill and Emily Greenhill; son, Dawson Greenhill; mother of his children, Nicole Bridges; sister, Tina Greenhill; nieces, Morgan Ragin (Demetrius) and Hilary Hall(Levi); (4) great-nieces; (1) great-nephew; host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arlin and Miriam Greenhill and Elton Spencer and Mae Spencer. Pallbearers will be Speedo Greenhill, Curt Greenhill, Mark Carnes, Jon Carnes, Mike Gillentine and Pate Gillentine . Dawson Greenhill will serve as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday night from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
